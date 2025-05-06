Insider Predicts When Browns Will Decide On Starting QB

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room has transformed into the NFL’s most captivating offseason storyline heading into 2025.

The team dramatically expanded their options by drafting Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, adding to a group that already included recent acquisition Kenny Pickett and veteran Joe Flacco.

This crowded competition creates an urgent timeline for determining who takes the first snap when games matter.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently offered perspective on when fans might learn who wins this high-profile battle during an appearance on the “Orange and Brown Talk” podcast.

“[The Browns] have to get their starter ready to play, so I think by the time they get through the offseason program and the mandatory minicamp in June, I think they should have a pretty good idea of who’s going into camp as their starting quarterback,” Cabot said.

Cabot highlighted the practical limitations that will force an early decision from Kevin Stefanski and his staff.

The mathematics of practice simply don’t allow for equal opportunities among four quarterbacks once training camp begins.

With the regular season approaching rapidly, Cleveland needs their chosen starter to take the majority of first-team repetitions to build essential timing and chemistry.

At best, two quarterbacks might share top practice snaps initially, but this arrangement cannot last.

The starter and primary backup will ultimately command the meaningful work while those further down the depth chart see their opportunities dwindle.

Once regular season preparations begin, practice reps become even more precious, with almost all meaningful work going to the designated starter.

