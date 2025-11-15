Insider Predicts When Shedeur Sanders Will Make First Start

Many Cleveland Browns fans have been waiting for the triumphant entrance of Shedeur Sanders. And they have waited and waited and then waited some more.

Now, just days before their Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns still haven’t called on Sanders to be their quarterback, but that could be changing in the near future. CBS Sports’ Emory Hunt recently predicted when Sanders will finally suit up for his team.

He said that Sanders’ first time as the starting QB for the Browns will be during their Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers. He thinks that game, at home in Cleveland, is the perfect opportunity for Sanders to take to the field and fire up the very loyal and very patient fanbase.

“We won’t see Dillon Gabriel win another game. He will lose this game against the Baltimore Ravens. He will lose the game on the road against the Raiders and then we’ll see Shedeur Sanders start at home against San Francisco,” Hunt said.

Sanders Expected to Get His Shot as Season Winds Down

Hunt also said that Sanders would take over as the starter after that point, giving Browns fans a late-season spark during the team’s remaining home games. He expects the team to finish the year at 6–11 following their finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hunt believes that the season will end with Dillon Gabriel having seven starts, while Sanders would have six. He thinks the team is just trying to fairly distribute the games among the two young quarterbacks.

This season has been a tough one for the Browns, but if it ends like he is envisioning, Hunt thinks that the fans will be feeling better about the road ahead. They will have finally seen what Sanders can do and the organization will be primed to make some good picks in the upcoming draft.

Of course, if Hunt’s prediction doesn’t come true, the Browns’ leadership will likely hear about it. There is a growing chorus of Cleveland followers who don’t understand why the team hasn’t given Sanders his chance yet.

Time is running out and unless they see a decent amount of Sanders in the second half of the season, they will be disgruntled—and vocal about it.

