Insider Predicts Where Browns Will Find Franchise QB

The Cleveland Browns have transformed their quarterback approach dramatically over the past year.

What started as Deshaun Watson leading the franchise has evolved into an open competition featuring Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders all battling for the starting role in 2025.

However, longtime analyst Tony Grossi believes the Cleveland Browns’ true franchise quarterback solution lies further down the road.

“I tell all my listeners, and they don’t like hearing it, but the franchise quarterback is in next year’s draft. When (Joe) Flacco will not be here, when (Kenny) Pickett will not be here, and Gabriel and Sanders and a number one pick. We may go through a competition again, but it’ll be slanted towards the number one. Gabriel and Sanders are future backups for the time being,” Grossi said during his recent appearance on The Sick Podcast with Andy McNamara.

Grossi’s prediction centers on the 2026 draft class, where he expects Cleveland to find their long-term answer at quarterback.

His assessment suggests the current rookie additions serve as developmental pieces rather than immediate franchise cornerstones.

The analyst views Gabriel and Sanders as players who need time to adapt to NFL demands while proving they can function as reliable depth options.

When Cleveland’s eventual franchise quarterback arrives, he would inherit a more structured environment with established systems in place.

The Browns possess two first-round picks, providing flexibility to make aggressive moves without requiring a complete roster teardown.

This draft capital could prove crucial if Cleveland decides to position itself for a top quarterback prospect.

Speculation has emerged linking the Browns to Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Klubnik’s 2024 season showcased improved accuracy, strong pocket presence, and underrated mobility that has caught evaluators’ attention.

