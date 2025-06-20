Insider Questions If Shedeur Sanders Is Sorry For Recent Actions

Shedeur Sanders faced intense scrutiny after two speeding violations in quick succession, prompting widespread criticism about his judgment and maturity.

The former Colorado quarterback attempted to address the controversy during David Njoku’s charity softball event, where he acknowledged making poor decisions and claimed to have learned valuable lessons.

However, his explanation failed to convince many people watching.

Shedeur Sanders said this about his speeding violation: “I’ve made some wrong choices, I can own up to it—I learn from them”💯 pic.twitter.com/RUTa1IJ20f — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) June 19, 2025

Pro Football Talk analyst Mike Florio expressed skepticism about Sanders’ sincerity after observing his response to the situation.

“The words look good. The delivery didn’t match them. Watch it and decide for yourself on whether the attitude matches the message. Whether he has truly gotten the message will be revealed by future behavior. He should have known everyone was paying attention to everything he does. If he didn’t before, he does now,” Florio said.

The timing of these violations raises serious questions about Sanders’ decision-making process.

Most drivers typically become more cautious after receiving their first speeding ticket, yet Sanders managed to get clocked at 101 mph shortly after his initial citation for driving 25 mph over the limit.

Sanders has publicly expressed his desire to follow Tom Brady’s career trajectory, but his recent actions don’t align with the disciplined approach that defined Brady’s legendary career.

Young Brady understood that every decision mattered, both on and off the field.

If Sanders truly wants to achieve greatness at the professional level, he must demonstrate that these violations were aberrations rather than indicators of a deeper pattern.

