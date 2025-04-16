Analyst Calls Out Andrew Berry Ahead Of NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns aren’t as bad as last season’s record might indicate.

They’re better than the average three-win team, and it just seems like everything that could’ve gone wrong last season went wrong.

Nevertheless, it’s not like they’re just one piece away either.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Jake Vulinec put GM Andrew Berry on notice, letting him know that this NFL Draft was about way more than just the No. 2 pick.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he claimed that the No. 2 pick was an easy one, adding that no one would criticize him for taking Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter there, even if they needed a quarterback.

“There’s too many holes to plug and for Andrew Berry, I need you to do more than just nail the No. 2 pick,” Vulinec said. “Nobody’s going to look at you sideways, especially if you draft Abdul [Carter] or Travis Hunter. Both of those guys are completely capable of being the No. 2 pick, and people would be happy to walk away with them.”

Per Vulinec, Berry needs to ‘win this draft,’ and he will only do so on Day 3 and with the later picks.

He doesn’t believe that the Browns are just a couple of plug-and-play pieces away from contention, which is why they can’t afford to drop the ball here.

Andrew Berry’s track record in the NFL Draft has left much to be desired, so it’s easy to understand why some people seem to be slightly skeptical here.

The Browns have ten picks in this draft, which is far more than they’ve had during most of the Berry era, most likely due to the Deshaun Watson trade.

They could maybe package some of those picks to trade back up in the first round and get Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, but they also must find value in the later rounds.

