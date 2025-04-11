Insider Projects Browns To Add Top WR Prospect In Draft

The Cleveland Browns have maintained remarkable secrecy surrounding their draft intentions.

With the No. 2 overall pick in their possession, they’ve kept NFL insiders guessing, prompting a carousel of predictions covering nearly every top-tier prospect.

But the mystery won’t last much longer – draft day is approaching, and Browns fans will soon discover which player represents the organization’s vision for the future.

One intriguing projection comes from insider Dan Labbe, who believes the Browns will target Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III with their second-round selection at pick 33.

“Adding Burden alongside Hunter and Jerry Jeudy creates a receiving corps that can do a little bit of everything. Burden is a multi-faceted talent who can line up anywhere, a tool Kevin Stefanski loves to have in his toolbox, even if he tries to use it a little too often,” Labbe said.

While acknowledging that Burden sometimes tries to do too much with the football – occasionally running himself into trouble – Labbe emphasizes that his versatile skill set would bring substantial value to Cleveland’s offense.

Building a wide receiver group requires more than just collecting talent; it demands finding complementary pieces that work together, similar to constructing a basketball team’s starting lineup.

Burden’s playing style would add a dynamic dimension that meshes well with the Browns’ existing offensive weapons.

Once considered a lock for the first round, Burden’s draft stock has slipped following a production decline in his final collegiate season.

After posting impressive numbers in 2023 (86 receptions, 1,212 yards, and nine touchdowns), his 2024 statistics fell to 61 catches for 676 yards and six scores.

Much of this regression can be attributed to inconsistent quarterback play at Missouri rather than any decline in Burden’s abilities.

Should he remain available when the Browns make their second-round selection, particularly if they secure a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders earlier in the draft, Burden’s explosive skill set might prove too enticing to pass up.

