Analyst Reveals Concern About Browns Drafting Travis Hunter

With the 2025 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, what the Cleveland Browns will do with the organization’s No. 2 pick remains a mystery.

The Browns have several holes the team could fill with the selection, including multiple offensive needs.

That’s why Cleveland has been linked to Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, a dynamic duo that led the Buffaloes to an AP Top 25 finish last year.

While analysts now predict that Sanders will be available significantly later than Cleveland’s second-overall selection, few draft experts have said the same for his wide receiver.

Tom Withers is questioning his fellow analysts’ reasoning for making the 2024 Heisman winner such a high draft pick.

Withers revealed his concerns about Hunter in his latest comments, suggesting the Browns should not draft the prospect with the team’s first-round pick.

“If you’re going to take him at No. 2, I’m not even sure if he’s the best wide receiver in this draft,” Withers said. “I think if you’re decided that you’re not going to go quarterback and if you’re going to go with Hunter as your wide receiver, then he better be special — and I mean he better be special to an extraordinary level.”

Withers named multiple receivers he liked more than Hunter, pointing to Texas receiver Matthew Golden or Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka as potentially better prospects in this year’s class.

The analyst also noted that Cleveland was one of the few organizations that viewed Hunter as a wide receiver in the NFL.

Unlike the Browns, most organizations have scouted Hunter as a cornerback at the next level, Withers said.

