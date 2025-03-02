Tommy Rees Reveals What Browns Are Looking For In QB Prospects

The Cleveland Browns are keeping their options open.

They haven’t just met with the top quarterback prospects and are keeping an open mind about later-round prospects as well.

With that in mind, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees claimed that they were looking for authenticity at the position.

When asked about the prospects they’ve met so far, he claimed that they were trying to determine who was real and who was a little scripted, adding that they had all done a great job and that they would continue to evaluate them.

“I think that’s the balance that you wanna find. Who’s in there, who’s authentic. Who’s a little bit scripted,” Rees said.

When he was appointed as offensive coordinator, Rees claimed that the team was looking for good decision-makers at the quarterback position.

Shedeur Sanders might be the best prospect in that regard.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t have the most impressive arm talent and he might have the lowest ceiling as well.

Some have talked about Jalen Milroe as well, given his ties to Rees, who coached him at Alabama.

Nevertheless, Milroe is far behind as a passer, and while he’s very athletic and a good scrambler, he might need a year or two to be ready.

Then, there’s also Cam Ward, who looks like the most talented quarterback prospect in this class.

There are some legitimate concerns about his decision-making, but the arm talent is impressive.

The Browns know they can’t afford to swing and miss again.

They have to make the most of this opportunity to get things right and find their quarterback of the future once and for all.

