Under-The-Radar Browns Defender Earning High Praise

The Cleveland Browns may have found another defensive gem.

K.J. Henry is making a strong impression, and though he hasn’t been on the team for long and might not even be a lock to make the 53-man roster, he’s certainly put himself in the mix.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently had some words of praise for the defensive end, who scored a touchdown in a preseason game against his former team.

“He was a later arrival for us coming from (Philadelphia), so it’s pretty cool for him to have that moment in the football game,” Stefanski said. “Really a good scheme fit, plays really hard (and has) great length.”

The Browns claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles.

He had a chance to get back at his former team, and he returned a third-quarter interception 45 yards for a TD.

The Washington Commanders selected Henry in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s made 14 NFL appearances, including three starts, with the Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys, and has 22 career tackles and 2.5 sacks.

He had three tackles and one sack in four appearances last season, then finished the campaign on the Eagles’ practice squad.

The Browns are set at defensive end, with Myles Garrett anchoring one side of the defensive line while Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire will handle the bulk of the work on the other side.

Henry will have his work cut out to make the team, but based on Stefanski’s comments, you have to like his chances.

