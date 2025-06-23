Browns Nation

Monday, June 23, 2025
Insider Says 1 Scenario Could ‘Complicate’ Browns’ QB Plan

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have yet another problem with Deshaun Watson.

They’ve seemingly moved on from him, but he might not feel the same way about them.

Reports state that Watson has yet to give up on his Browns career, and he’s eager to get back on the field at some point this season.

Unfortunately, that’s not in the Browns’ best interests.

As reported by Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, it will work in the Browns’ favor if Watson sits out the entire season.

“[Deshaun Watson] sure as hell wants to [play a snap], and if he gets a clean bill of health, that’s gonna complicate Cleveland’s plan this year. They’d love for him not to play. They have an insurance policy if he’s unable to play because of his twice-torn Achilles tendon; they get back a lot of cash, they recover a lot of cap space, and they really don’t need him,” Florio said.

Watson is still under contract for the next couple of years.

The Browns signed him to what may go down as the single worst contract in professional sports history, or at least in the history of this league.

Even team owner Jimmy Haslam publicly acknowledged that they had made a mistake by trading for him, so it seems like they have reached a point of no return with him.

The Browns’ best bet is that Watson won’t be cleared to suit up again.

Ernesto Cova
