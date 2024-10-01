Insider Questions If Browns Will Pursue Davante Adams

The Las Vegas Raiders were without star wide receiver Davante Adams last week when the Cleveland Browns came to town.

Adams, who is dealing with a hamstring injury and is considered week to week, could be permanently absent from the Raiders’ starting lineup in the near future, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported on X that Adams had asked the Las Vegas front office for a trade.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reshared Rapoport’s social media post, posing a question as to Cleveland’s interest in the 32-year-old receiver.

“Will the Browns reach out,” Cabot inquired.

Adams is among the highest-paid wide receivers in the game and is in the final guaranteed season of his current contract.

Next year, Adams is slated to earn $35.6 million, followed by a $36.6 million base during the 2026 season.

Cleveland has the cap space to absorb his contract this year thanks to quarterback Deshaun Watson reworking his contract before the season began.

The Browns had a reported $62 million in cap space heading into the 2024 NFL campaign thanks to Watson’s restructured deal.

This season, Adams has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown with Gardner Minshew as his primary signal caller.

Adams made a name for himself in Green Bay, earning five of his six Pro Bowl nods with the Packers.

For his 11-year career, Adams has caught 890 receptions for 10,990 yards and 96 touchdowns.

The Browns made headlines this summer with their pursuit of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, although the 26-year-old star ultimately stayed with the NFC West franchise.

NEXT:

Analyst Calls Out Fans For Critical Deshaun Watson Takes