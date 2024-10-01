Analyst Calls Out Fans For Critical Deshaun Watson Takes

In the Browns’ season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland’s offense looked bad, and much of that was attributed to quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson overthrew receivers and held onto the football longer than he needed at times, resulting in six sacks and a 24-of-45 performance for just 169 yards and two interceptions.

Since that game, Watson has improved steadily on the field, leading to a performance in Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders that has been hailed as the best effort by a Browns athlete in that contest.

Despite Watson’s praise by analysts, fans have continued to criticize Watson’s performance, analyst Emmett Golden said.

On “The Really Big Show” this morning, Golden called out fans who continue to critique Watson’s performance against the Raiders as the analyst said the loss was not on the quarterback.

“I hear a Browns fan go, ‘Man, if Baker (Mayfield) was the quarterback, we would have won that game,'” Golden said, adding, “I’m like, ‘was Baker holding for the (missed) extra point? Was Baker tackling? Did Baker drop a pass?’ There was no support of the quarterback in Sunday’s game.”

It wasn't the QB on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/x2gR0ksdaK — Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) October 1, 2024

Against Las Vegas, Watson finished the contest completing 75 percent of his passes (24 of 32) for 176 yards and one touchdown.

While Watson threw an interception, that pick bounced off wide receiver Amari Cooper’s chest and into the open arms of a Raiders’ defender.

The quarterback also ran eight times for 32 yards, finishing up the game accounting for 208 yards of offense against Las Vegas.

NEXT:

NFL Reveals Mike Hall's Suspension, Potential Return Date