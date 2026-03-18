Insider Raises Concern About Browns’ 2026 QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation is, once again, in limbo. Shedeur Sanders was the team’s QB1 for the back half of the 2025 season, but new head coach Todd Monken has made it clear that it’s anyone’s job for the taking.

While Sanders and Deshaun Watson appear to be the front-runners to be the Browns’ QB1 in 2026, there’s also a chance that the Browns pursue someone else not on the roster, whether it be a free agent or a rookie in the upcoming draft. This year’s quarterback class isn’t said to be anything special outside of Fernando Mendoza, so on paper, it doesn’t make sense for the Browns to put all of their eggs in that basket.

Analyst Albert Breer believes the Browns should stick with who they have on the roster when it comes to quarterbacks, which he mentioned in a recent appearance on 92.3’s The Fan.

“I don’t know if there’s a ton of sense in cutting Deshaun Watson. I don’t know if there’s some great hope that Shedeur is going to be the future of the franchise. I actually would agree with the idea of punting if you don’t think the guy that’s going to be there for you is a franchise guy,” Breer said.

"I don't know if there's a ton of sense in cutting Deshaun Watson. I don't know if there's some great hope that Shedeur is going to be the future of the franchise. I actually would agree with the idea of punting if you don't think the guy that's going to be there for you is a… pic.twitter.com/CkYag8HZXK — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 17, 2026

The Browns have two first-round picks, which would put them in a strong position to find a marquee QB in previous years, but in a shallow class, that is not the case now. If they’re not certain that they have someone who can truly impact this offense, as Breer mentioned, it could be a good time to stand pat.

Watson’s contract is up after the 2026 campaign, and considering they only have a fifth-round pick investment in Sanders, they could cut bait after this year if things aren’t working out. Plus, the coach who helped draft Sanders is no longer with the organization, so there aren’t any direct ties to him in the coaching staff.

This team has a lot of needs, including quarterback, but they might pick and choose their battles heading into 2026, rather than trying to fit a square peg into a round hole, so to speak.

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Insider Reveals What Browns' QB Competition Could Look Like