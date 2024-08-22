Jack Conklin’s Workout Reveals Potential Move On OL

The Cleveland Browns have several players to make decisions on with their initial roster status looming for the 2024 regular season.

Next week, the Browns will have to cut down their roster size to 53 players and decide what they will do with athletes who have not been removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) since the start of training camp.

One of those players is Jack Conklin, who observers witnessed on Wednesday working out on the field from a new position.

Browns Film Breakdown shared a video on Twitter with Conklin working out “from the (left tackle) perspective,” the video’s caption read.

“Conklin will be working to play more LT this season as either the starter or swing tackle who can play both sides,” the Twitter account – which is for a podcast by the same name – added.

Tuesday’s Open Training Camp had Jack Conklin getting work in on the field before the session and doing so from the LT perspective. It is clear Conklin will be working to play more LT this season as either the starter or swing tackle who can play both sides. pic.twitter.com/tv3JtY2qFd — Browns Film Breakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) August 21, 2024

In the video, Conklin is seen backing up to his right for a pass-protection drill and pulling to the opposite of the field during a running drill.

Conklin has played right tackle on nearly every single snap since he entered the NFL, but the former Michigan State product does have experience at the opposite tackle position.

In college, Conklin played most of his time at the left tackle position before he switched to the next level.

Conklin’s switch to play the left tackle position could suggest that the Browns do not expect Jedrick Wills to be available to start the season.

Both he and Wills are on the PUP list while second-year athlete Dawand Jones appears locked as the team’s right tackle position to start the season.

