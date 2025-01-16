Browns Assistant Selected To Be Head Coach At Senior Bowl

With the second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns will rely on their scouting to help the organization identify a game-changer in this year’s class.

Cleveland will have one of the best draft positions throughout the draft, allowing the Browns to pick from the most talented individuals at the beginning of each round.

With only a few opportunities remaining for players to showcase their talents, the postseason games featuring seniors are one final opportunity to catch the attention of coaches or a team’s scouting department.

All eyes will be on the Senior Bowl this season, one of the premier games where college players with no remaining eligibility can shine.

The Browns will have one of the best seats in the house for this event as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone will serve as the head coach of the American roster for the Senior Bowl.

Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone will serve as the head coach for the American team in the @seniorbowl! 📰: https://t.co/eyom6G2srQ pic.twitter.com/kcss448Q92 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 16, 2025

Ventrone has 19 years of experience in the NFL, having played and coached in two Super Bowls during his tenure.

The special teams coordinator joined the Browns’ staff in 2023 after playing for the team from 2009 until 2012.

Cleveland will be represented on both sidelines as defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire will serve as the defensive coordinator for the National team in the Senior Bowl.

NEXT:

Analyst Predicts Which 2 QBs Browns Will Acquire In Offseason