Insider Reveals A Big Question About Browns’ Defense This Offseason

During Jim Schwartz’s first year with the Cleveland Browns, the team had one of the best defenses in the league.

That wasn’t necessarily the case last season.

Instead of taking a leap forward and being more consistent, the Browns seemingly regressed in multiple areas.

According to Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com, their ability – or lack thereof – to force turnovers was one of the biggest disappointments of the season.

“The Browns’ lackluster turnover production was evident by their 12 takeaways in 2024, tied for second-fewest in the league. They failed to force a turnover in nine games this season. They ended the season with a league-low four interceptions. While turnover luck can fluctuate, the Browns need to improve their ability to recognize and capitalize on opportunities to create turnovers” Labbe said.

The Browns’ offense wasn’t very good last season, to say the least.

So, if you’re not putting up points and not helping them by flipping the field, that’s obviously an issue.

Hopefully, the offense will be much more proficient under Tommy Rees and with Kevin Stefanski’s extensive output next season.

However, they will also need the defense to put them in a position to succeed.

This isn’t a personnel-related issue.

The Browns have several playmakers on the defensive side of the ball.

As Labbe stated, generating takeaways also requires some luck, but the team and the players must also look for opportunities.

Personnel and talent-wise, there was no way to believe that the Browns would’ve gone 3-14 this season, but execution often left plenty to be desired.

The front office stuck by the coaching staff, and they were given a chance to return in 2025.

But if things don’t improve significantly next season or they get off to a slow start, it will be hard to convince anyone that they should keep their jobs for much longer.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Kevin Stefanski's Role Will Change In 2025