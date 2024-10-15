Insider Reveals Amari Cooper’s Ideal Trade Destination

This summer, wide receiver Amari Cooper did something for the first time in his career, staging a holdout during the team’s mandatory OTA sessions as he sought a multiyear deal with guaranteed compensation.

Cleveland did not deliver on those demands, instead flirting with the notion of striking a deal with the San Francisco 49ers for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

While Cooper did not acknowledge the trade rumors, Browns insider Tony Grossi believes Cooper might have liked that deal.

Instead, the Browns traded him and a draft pick in 2025 to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday in exchange for their third-rounder in 2025 and a seventh-round selection in 2026.

Today, the insider shared on X which franchise would have been Cooper’s ideal destination outside of Cleveland if given the choice, naming the 49ers as his preferred location.

“Amari Cooper wanted to go to SF,” Grossi said after news of the trade broke.

Amari Cooper wanted to go to SF. At least in Buffalo he'll have a chance at postseason. Browns now in rebuild mode starting with 2025 draft. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 15, 2024

Cleveland could not work out the deal this summer with San Francisco as Aiyuk – who also sought a long-term deal during the escalating wide receiver compensation market – would not agree to the Browns offer to him.

Aiyuk remained with the 49ers and signed their contract offer before the 2024 NFL regular season began.

Now, Cooper will be teaming up with quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo in an attempt to make a deep postseason run.

Cooper should be able to do that with the AFC East franchise, Grossi added in his X post.

“At least in Buffalo he’ll have a chance at postseason,” Grossi said, adding, “Browns now in rebuild mode starting with 2025 draft.”

