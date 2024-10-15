Browns Send 3-Word Message To Amari Cooper After Trade

The Cleveland Browns made waves across the NFL landscape on Tuesday when the team decided to send him and a sixth-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for a third-round selection in 2025 and a seventh-round selection in 2026.

Despite the team’s decision to trade Cooper, the Browns are showing nothing but their appreciation for the 30-year-old veteran receiver.

On X, the Browns shared an image of Cooper along with their thoughts after posting the news.

“Thank you, Coop,” the X post said.

Moments later, the organization shared another image with a message from Browns GM Andrew Berry about the move.

“We appreciate Amari’s hard work, professionalism and on-field contributions throughout his two plus seasons with us,” Berry said in the statement, adding, “He created many memorable moments with us and was an integral part of our 2023 playoff team. We wish him the best in Buffalo as he continues his NFL career.”

All the best to Amari in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/vsnbch0wxq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 15, 2024

The front office was not the only part of the organization showing their love for the five-time Pro Bowler.

Safety Rodney McLeod shared an article announcing the trade, adding his thoughts on the news.

“Respect Cooooooop,” McLeod said, adding a saluting emoji to his message.

Cornerback Greg Newsome also shared his thoughts on X, writing “Much love Coop appreciate you brother” in a post after the trade was announced.

Much love Coop appreciate you brother 💯🙏🏾 — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) October 15, 2024

Cleveland will return to the field this week without Cooper, taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in their first AFC North contest of the year.

