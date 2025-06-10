Video Shows First Look At Diontae Johnson In Browns Threads

Diontae Johnson’s offseason with the Cleveland Browns began with uncertainty.

The veteran receiver raised questions about his commitment after skipping OTAs, leaving fans and analysts wondering about his dedication heading into 2025.

Those concerns started to fade Tuesday as mandatory minicamp officially began.

Johnson appeared on the field wearing a Browns uniform for the first time, participating in receiver drills alongside his new teammates.

“First look at WR Diontae Johnson in a #Browns uniform (#16)” The OBR’s Fred Greetham shared.

The minicamp represents Johnson’s first real opportunity to show how he fits into Cleveland’s offensive plans.

Based on the current receiver depth chart, he has a solid chance to carve out a meaningful role if he stays committed to the team.

Johnson’s path to Cleveland reflects the chaotic nature of his recent career. The 28-year-old veteran signed a veteran minimum deal with the Browns after a turbulent 2024 season that saw him play for four different organizations.

He started the year with Pittsburgh, moved to Carolina during the offseason, then made midseason stops with Baltimore and Houston.

The Browns took a calculated risk on Johnson with their one-year, no-risk contract. His experience and talent make him an intriguing addition to a receiver room that needs depth and playmaking ability.

Cleveland is betting that a fresh start will help Johnson rediscover the form that made him a productive player earlier in his career.

This week’s minicamp should provide the first real indication of whether Johnson can become a reliable contributor for the Browns in 2025.

