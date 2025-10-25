Insider Reveals Big Update On Kevin Stefanski’s Job Security

With the Cleveland Browns sitting at an unsurprising 2-5 record through seven games after running through a gauntlet of playoff teams from last year and trading their starting quarterback a couple of weeks ago, there is naturally plenty of finger-pointing to go around.

On the heels of a brutal 3-14 campaign last year, the losses are starting to pile up, and it’s fair to wonder how many of those fingers are being pointed specifically at the head coach.

During a recent episode of The Breer Report, Albert Breer revealed what he’s hearing about Kevin Stefanski’s job security.

“I think Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski are still relatively safe. I think the context here is that over the course of a decade of ownership, Jimmy Haslam and his family looked for a certain mix, wanted a certain philosophy with their coach and general manager and struggled in a very big way to set everything up the right way. I also think that this is a rebuilding year. When you trade away the pick that would become Travis Hunter, it’s an acknowledgement we’re not a player away,” Breer said.

If this report is accurate, it makes sense because there is only so much Stefanski can do with this kind of instability at quarterback year after year.

Breer also pointed out that Stefanski and this front office have made the playoffs together twice, which is unfortunately enough to make them among the most successful Browns regimes of all time.

This is obviously a rebuilding year, but that doesn’t mean that the Browns can’t plant a few flags for the future, which should include their two-time Coach of the Year.

It’s nice to hear some reassurance from somebody in the know that Stefanski should be safe, because this rebuilding season shouldn’t cost him his job.

