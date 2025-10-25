Joe Haden Names Browns Player Who Could Turn Things Around

Dillon Gabriel secured his first NFL victory in Week 7 as the Cleveland Browns (2-5) defeated the Miami Dolphins in what felt like a necessary step forward.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has been patient with Gabriel’s adjustment to the league’s speed and complexity.

But the win came against a Miami team struggling as much as Cleveland this season, raising questions about the offense’s true progress.

Gabriel’s play hasn’t yet provided the spark this unit desperately needs to find consistency and rhythm.

Former Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden thinks the solution might already be on the roster, and he’s not afraid to say it publicly.

“I want to give (Dillon) the perfect opportunity. I love Shedeur. I think he’s going to be able to bring something special,” Haden said. “It’s not that (Dillon’s) bad. He hasn’t done anything to not deserve this opportunity. But if they start losing, I just think Shedeur is going to be able to make some of those downfield plays for us and bring some of that energy that the Browns need.”

"I want to give Dillon (Gabriel) the perfect opportunity. I love Shedeur. I think he's going to be able to bring something special…to be able to bring some of that energy that the Browns need." 🚨 @joehaden23 w/ @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on the #Browns rookie QBs 🏈

Stefanski recently confirmed that rookie Shedeur Sanders has been getting significant practice reps, though not with the starting offense.

Sanders remains the backup, and his path to playing time depends on Gabriel struggling or suffering an injury.

Neither scenario is ideal, but that appears to be the current reality for the former Colorado standout.

Sanders hasn’t wasted time adjusting to life in Cleveland. He’s been training at a nearby high school and arriving early to study the playbook in detail.

For the first five games, Sanders served as the emergency third quarterback before earning the backup role.

