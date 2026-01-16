Insider Reveals Browns ‘Biggest Selling Point’ Amid HC Search

The head coaching vacancy for the Cleveland Browns might not seem that enticing at first glance. The team has won just eight games over the past two seasons, which led to the dismissal of Kevin Stefanski.

An endless quest for a true franchise quarterback also hangs over the franchise. But when compared to most of the other current openings around the NFL, the Browns’ situation does have some attractive qualities.

Insider Ashley Bastock recently revealed the Browns’ “biggest selling point” amid their head coaching search, which is a formidable defense featuring Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.

“So where does that leave the Browns? And what do the Browns have to offer in the arms race to find the next brilliant head coach? The biggest difference between Cleveland and the rest is undeniably their elite defense, led by Myles Garrett and five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward. This should far and away be the Browns’ biggest selling point to any in-demand candidate. So what the Browns can sell is essentially a defense that doesn’t need to be changed much, if at all. When it comes to fixing the middling offense and QB problem, they will have to sell it as a collaborative effort,” Bastock wrote.

Any head coach in the NFL would love to start his team with Garrett, a lineman who is an overwhelming favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year for a second time. In 2025, he set the NFL record for sacks in a season, posting 23.0 to break the mark of 22.5 that was shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

Ward earned his fifth career Pro Bowl selection, and third in a row. The cornerback also extended his streak of at least one interception in each of his eight NFL seasons.

That does not even mention linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who is the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, and fellow first-year defender Mason Graham, a tackle who has also been earning some All-Rookie recognition.

However, having all of that defensive talent did not generate enough wins, which can be blamed in large part on the woeful offense. Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has gotten some hopes up with his play after taking over as the starter when Dillon Gabriel was injured, but the unit still ranked 30th in total offense and 31st in scoring this season.

That is why the Browns may be looking for another offensive-minded head coach to replace Stefanski. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Jacksonville Jaguars coordinator Grant Udinski have emerged as intriguing candidates.

If the Browns can convince current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to stay, if he doesn’t get the head coaching job himself, the new boss will not have to worry about that side of the ball.

