Joe Thomas Calls For Browns To Hire Former Steelers Coach

Everyone with a strong connection to the Cleveland Browns has an opinion about who their next head coach should be. Some of the ideas are realistic, while others are more of a pipe dream.

When AFC North rivals John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin became available after parting with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively, they shot to the top of many wish lists. As longtime veteran head coaches, each with a Super Bowl championship, they immediately became the most accomplished names in this coaching cycle.

Asked to decide between the two, Cleveland legend Joe Thomas called for the Browns to hire the former Steelers coach.

“I’d like Tomlin for two reasons. One, I think he’s probably done more with less throughout his career than John Harbaugh has done. Two, I think that he is an incredible motivator, and I would certainly love to hear his amazing quotes. He’s so direct. He is such a great communicator, and I think for a franchise at the position that the Browns are in right now searching for that breakthrough coach, I think Mike Tomlin is that type of guy,” Thomas said.

Tomlin would be the only one of the two currently available. Harbaugh, after just a few days on the market, is reportedly working out the details to become the next head coach of the New York Giants.

However, Tomlin has not emerged as a contender, either for the Browns or for any of the other NFL openings, because he reportedly intends stay out of coaching in 2026. A job in television, likely as an NFL studio analyst, is seen as his potential landing spot.

In addition, because he stepped away with two years remaining on his contract, any team that wanted to hire Tomlin would have to negotiate with the Steelers. That likely would require trading a high draft pick or other compensation to Pittsburgh, which may scare some teams off.

So, with both Harbaugh and Tomlin out of reach, the Browns are pushing forward with their comprehensive search. They have spoken to multiple candidates, including former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, and reportedly are giving a second interview to current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

With two other division rivals facing a similar pool of candidates, it would benefit the Browns to make a quick, successful decision to take full advantage of this period of historic transition.

