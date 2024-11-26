Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Juan Thornhill’s Recent Effort

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Juan Thornhill #1 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans weren’t so happy with Juan Thornhill.

Following their defeat against the New Orleans Saints, questions arose about his effort or lack thereof.

That was evident in a play where he didn’t even try to tackle Marquez Valdes-Scantling, allowing him to score an easy touchdown when the game was still in reach.

Thornhill then seemingly mocked the fans on X by sharing a GIF of Forrest Gump sprinting.

He later bounced back with a great effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers and apologized to the fans.

When asked about him, HC Kevin Stefanski claimed that he really liked the effort from his entire safety group, and he also singled him out:

“I thought all the safeties played well, tackled well, but Juan in particular I thought was good,” Stefanski said.

Thonrhill’s arrival in Berea was met with high expectations.

He had plenty of postseason experience, having won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately, countless injuries have stood in his way multiple times.

Even when healthy, his production, number-wise, has left plenty to be desired.

The fans usually give players a break if they get hurt, but they won’t ever condone or forgive an apparent lack of effort or commitment.

Thornhill is a very good player, and he just showed the impact he can make when he’s focused, healthy, and at his best.

Hopefully, the fans won’t have any more reasons to call him out in the future, as the team is much better when he plays well.

