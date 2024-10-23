Insider Reveals Browns Have Made A Decision At QB For Sunday’s Game

After weeks of Cleveland Browns fans and analysts calling for a change at the quarterback position, the franchise will indeed have a new starter on Sunday.
The Browns’ starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was injured during the team’s 21-14 loss to Cincinnati last week, suffering a torn Achilles that will require season-ending surgery.
Cleveland’s backup last Sunday – Dorian Thompson-Robinson – was also injured during the Browns loss to their AFC North foes, suffering a finger injury that insider Tony Grossi believes will sideline him for multiple weeks.
That leaves the newly-acquired Bailey Zappe and veteran Jameis Winston as the team’s only other options heading into the Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported late Tuesday on X that the Browns have decided which of those two players will start Sunday’s contest against Baltimore.
“Sources: The Browns plan to start Jameis Winston at QB vs the Ravens in Week 8, with Deshaun Watson out for the rest of the season,” Schultz reported on X.
The report also noted why Winston was not the backup to Watson against Cincinnati after having served as the team’s No. 2 option all season before playing the Bengals.
Schultz noted that Thompson-Robinson was installed as Watson’s backup “strictly from a gameplan standpoint” and not because there was an internal issue with Winston.
Cleveland announced Zappe’s addition to the 53-man roster on Tuesday after having signed him off Kansas City’s practice squad.
Cleveland announced Zappe's addition to the 53-man roster on Tuesday after having signed him off Kansas City's practice squad.

The Browns must keep Zappe active on the roster for at least three weeks, according to Grossi.