Insider Reveals Browns Injury Report For Commanders Game

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season hasn’t quite lived up to the promise of last year’s playoff run. Four games in, and they’re still searching for their footing.

This Sunday’s clash with the Washington Commanders and their red-hot rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels presents a fresh challenge.

The Browns’ defense needs to channel their old magic while the offense tries to find its rhythm.

As the team gears up for another tough battle, Browns’ insider Mary Kay Cabot, recently dropped the final injury report.

It’s a mixed bag of news that could impact the team’s performance.

Five players have been ruled out following Friday’s practice, with another five listed as questionable.

Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines remain sidelined respectively.

Jordan Hicks and James Hudson are also question marks, with Hudson possibly headed for injured reserve.

Whereas, Alex Wright’s season has officially ended with his move to IR.

The questionable list reads like a who’s who of key players: Jack Conklin, Jed Wills, David Njoku, Pierre Strong, and Michael Dunn.

The coaching staff has some tough calls to make in the coming days.

With the offense still trying to unlock Deshaun Watson’s Pro Bowl potential, the team’s hopes of bouncing back from a 1-3 start may hinge on the defense stepping up.

Facing one of the league’s most potent offenses, there’s no better time for the Browns’ D to rediscover their mojo.

The Browns are at a crossroads. Can they overcome these injury hurdles and recapture last season’s magic? Sunday’s game could be a turning point in their season.

NEXT:

Joe Flacco Reveals His Honest Thoughts About The City Of Cleveland