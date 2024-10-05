Joe Flacco Reveals His Honest Thoughts About The City Of Cleveland

Deshaun Watson’s rocky start with the Browns has been hard to ignore.

With a dismal 1-3 record, his stats paint a grim picture: 727 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions, with a completion rate of just 61.5%.

He’s been sacked a whopping 19 times and even his performance metrics aren’t doing him any favors either.

Watson’s QBR of 23.8 ranks 32nd in the NFL, while his 74.4 quarterback rating sits at a lackluster 29th.

It’s a far cry from Joe Flacco’s stint last season, where he managed 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in five starts.

Flacco’s 60.3% completion rate and mere eight sacks suddenly look impressive by comparison.

Speaking of Flacco, he recently shared his thoughts on his Cleveland experience on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take.” His take was positive.

“Listen, Cleveland was unbelievable, the people there, everything about it was unbelievable,” Flacco remarked.

Joe Flacco had nothing but nice things to say about Cleveland… So Big Cat spoke for him: pic.twitter.com/XBrjXuJCPB — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) October 4, 2024

Host Dan “Big Cat” Katz couldn’t help but point out Flacco’s gracious attitude, especially considering the Browns didn’t offer him a backup role behind Watson this offseason.

Katz chimed in, “I would expect from the team that I took to the playoffs to wanna resign me. So we’ll say that part for you. We got you.”

Flacco’s response? A simple smile and an “It’s okay.”

Flacco’s Browns journey didn’t end on a high note – two interceptions in a 45-14 Wild Card loss to the Texans.

But give credit where it’s due: he guided the team to a 4-1 record as a starter and a playoff berth.

Meanwhile, Watson’s current trajectory has some fans wondering if they’re headed for a top-five draft pick next season.

The contrast between Flacco’s brief success and Watson’s struggles is stark, leaving Browns fans with more questions than answers about their quarterback situation.

