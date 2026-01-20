© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Insider Reveals Browns’ Likely 2026 Plan For Shedeur Sanders

Mike Battaglino
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

Even though Kevin Stefanski is no longer the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Shedeur Sanders’ path to becoming the potential franchise quarterback has not been completely cleared. After finally getting the chance to become the starter late in his rookie season, Sanders’ practice reps, playing time, and long-term future will remain a prominent topic of conversation entering his second year.

Fighting against the outside perception that Stefanski was holding him back, Sanders only got on the field after Dillon Gabriel entered concussion protocol. Yet, after becoming the starter, the fifth-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft played well enough to hold on to the job until the season’s end.

Despite noticeable improvement and three wins in seven games, including his final two, Sanders isn’t just going to inherit the job entering training camp, as insider Tony Grossi recently revealed the Browns’ likely 2026 plan for the QB.

“I think he’ll compete. I think it’ll be fair. I don’t think he deserves to be handed the job,” Grossi said.

The Browns’ quarterback situation is a main focus of their ongoing coaching search. Candidates have reportedly expressed concern about it, and former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott may not even consider the opening if approached due to the status of that position.

Looming over all of it is the lingering presence of Deshaun Watson, who, despite all odds, may be in line to become the starter again in 2026. The drama surrounding the controversial, oft-injured roster albatross was recently cited as a major reason for Stefanski’s downfall in Cleveland.

Unfortunately, the Browns are unlikely to find the answer in the 2026 NFL Draft, ironically, in part because Sanders engineered those two victories to close out the season. Cleveland has been linked to Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the No. 6 overall pick, but he is a clear fallback option with almost no other prospect falling in line behind likely No. 1 choice Fernando Mendoza of Indiana.

The Browns simply have to hope that whoever they hire as their head coach is up to the task of finding a way out of this quarterback wilderness.

