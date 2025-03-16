Insider Reveals Browns’ Likely Plans At Running Back This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns will likely revert back to being a run-heavy team next season.

That’s what Kevin Stefanski likes to do, and that’s when the offense has looked better.

Considering that, it’s imperative that they bolster their running back room.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that’s exactly what they’re going to do in the 2025 NFL Draft.

More than that, there’s also a chance they also bring Nick Chubb back:

“I think the Browns will draft one of the many excellent backs in this draft or acquire one in free agency or a trade. The Browns will recommit to the running game this season, and will some new energy at the position. They let Nick Chubb hit the free agent market this week, but are open to re-signing him in the upcoming second wave if he hasn’t found a job,” Cabot said.

Chubb is a fan favorite, and many fans want him to stay in Cleveland for the remainder of his career, but that doesn’t depend entirely on him.

The Browns have shown little to no willingness to keep him around for much longer, and it seems like they will only do so if the price is right.

Granted, that makes some sense, given that he’s aging and coming off an injury-riddled season, and other teams might want to overpay for his services.

Then again, given how rich this draft class is at running back, teams might be hesitant to sign him to a big-money deal for those very same reasons.

Even if Chubb does come back, and even if he manages to drink from the fountain of youth and get back to his former self, which seems unlikely at this point in his career, the Browns will still need some fresh and young legs to lean on for years to come.

A good running game is a quarterback’s best friend, and the Browns want to make life easier for whoever they have under center next season.

