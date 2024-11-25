Insider Reveals Browns’ Likely QB Plans For Next Season

The Cleveland Browns will enter this offseason with uncertainty at several positions, especially at key positions on both sides of the football.

Defensively, the Browns do not know where linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah stands after his neck injury, potentially leaving the position open next season should the Pro Bowl player retire.

Offensively, the biggest issue that will be discussed this offseason will be the quarterback position and what the team will do with it.

NFL insider Albert Breer believes the Browns will have a different plan in 2025 than the one the team’s had for the past two offseasons.

In an article for Sports Illustrated, Breer revealed the likely path forward at the position for the Browns.

“And the plan, going forward, isn’t the same as it has been. Until now, the Browns have built a quarterback room to support Watson. This year, they’ll look, through the draft and/or the veteran market, to add competition to the room. So while the likelihood – because of the injury and the contract – is Watson will be back, the Browns are going to look to do more than just stop-gap the backup spot,” Breer said.

Breer suggests Cleveland may look to the 2025 NFL draft for their future QB, but those chances of drafting an impact QB could be hurt should the Browns continue winning.

The higher the draft pick is for Cleveland, the better it is for the team’s chances of using their first-round selection on a quarterback.

