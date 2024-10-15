Insider Reveals Browns Made 5 Roster Moves Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns made headlines for their trade with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, moving wide receiver Amari Cooper to the AFC East squad for draft picks over the next two years.

That was not the only move the Browns were making on Tuesday.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X more moves Cleveland made, noting the Browns had five roster changes today.

“Browns have placed C Nick Harris (ankle) on injured reserve and signed WR James Proche II and C Cameron Tom to the practice squad,” Cabot wrote, adding, “To make room on the roster, they released RB Gary Brightwell and DT Siaki Ika from the practice squad.”

#Browns have placed C Nick Harris (ankle) on injured reserve and signed WR James Proche II and C Cameron Tom to the practice squad. To make room on the roster, they released RB Gary Brightwell and DT Siaki Ika from the practice squad. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 15, 2024

Harris was injured on the third play from scrimmage last weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles, and his injury will require season-ending surgery.

Tom’s addition to the roster is an insurance plan as the Browns’ starting center Ethan Pocic is still recovering from his own injury and may not be available for Sunday’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Proche has been on the roster multiple times this season, and he’s played in four contests this season for the Browns.

The wide receiver has primarily been a returner when on the 53-man roster for Cleveland, returning 13 punts for the Browns for 119 yards in 2024.

Cleveland parted ways with Ika in the offseason as part of their 53-man roster cuts, and the former third-round draft pick has returned to the team multiple times since his departure this August.

Brightwell is also a multi-time signee with the Browns.

NEXT:

Browns Radio Host 'Encouraged' By Amari Cooper Trade