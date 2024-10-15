Browns Radio Host ‘Encouraged’ By Amari Cooper Trade

The start of the 2024 NFL regular season has been anything but expected for the Cleveland Browns.

Entering the year, the Browns had aspirations of a return trip to the playoffs after last season’s surprise run, and the 1-5 start to the year leaves Cleveland with little room for error to make a second consecutive postseason trip.

Tuesday’s news that the Browns struck a deal with the Buffalo Bills came as a surprise to many as Cleveland scored two draft picks in exchange for the veteran wide receiver.

While many fans and analysts believed this was the beginning of a team rebuild, Browns radio host Nick Wilson has a different take on the situation.

On the “Afternoon Drive” on 92.3 The Fan, Wilson expressed his joy with the move as Cleveland needs a spark for this season.

“I’m in no way surprised by this, and honestly, I’m a little bit encouraged by this,” Wilson said, adding, “(The Browns) changed something.”

Wilson’s reason for the take is simple: Cooper was not living up to his normal expectations.

Throughout the offensive struggles, analysts have pointed to quarterback Deshaun Watson as the reason the offense was failing this year.

Wilson believes that Cooper was at fault as the wide receiver leads the NFL in dropped passes this season with nine through Week 7.

“While everybody thinks Deshaun is the obvious answer, I think the most obvious one was the wide receiver who can’t catch a pass when it’s thrown right to him, whether it’s in his hands or in the numbers,” Wilson said.

Wilson admitted that it took the first six weeks of this season for him to come to this conclusion, noting that Cooper had not looked like himself in any contest thus far.

