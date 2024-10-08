Insider Reveals Browns Make 6 Roster Moves On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns have dealt with numerous injuries throughout the past two seasons, some of which have carried over from the previous calendar year.

With several players slowly making their way back to the 53-man roster over the next two weeks, Cleveland will have to part ways with players they’ve relied on during these lean times.

That looks to be the case with Cleveland’s roster moves on Tuesday.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot announced that the Browns are parting ways with several athletes today, including three athletes who were on the 53-man roster.

Cabot’s X post revealed the Browns are releasing offensive guard Javion Cohen, defensive tackle Sam Kamara, and tight end Blake Whiteheart from the 53-man roster, and linebacker Michael Barrett, running back Royce Freeman, and offensive tackle Ricky Lee from the practice squad.

Kamara was the most used athlete from the list as he played 123 snaps this season in four games and recorded three tackles.

Whiteheart appeared in four games this season with the Browns, and his best game came against the Las Vegas Raiders as he caught three passes for 13 yards and a touchdown.

Cohen had appeared in one game for Cleveland this season.

None of the practice squad players had appeared in games this season.

The move opens up several roster spots that could be filled by athletes coming off the injured reserve list, meaning the team could be inching toward standout athletes returning to action.

Last week, Cleveland had the second most athletes on the injury report with 19 players listed, trailing only the Seattle Seahawks with 20 players listed on their final NFL-mandated report.

