Insider Reveals Browns’ Plans With Kenny Pickett After Injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett was seemingly in the lead to be their Week 1 starter, but a recent hamstring injury threw a bit of a speedbump into the bigger plan.

The injury doesn’t seem to be serious, but the QB competition is unfolding in the meantime, and one insider recently revealed the Browns’ plan for Pickett with the first preseason game coming up on Aug. 8.

“Kenny Pickett, who injured his hamstring in practice on Saturday, might ease back into practice today or tomorrow. If Pickett participates in the joint practice with the [Carolina] Panthers, it will also likely be on a limited basis, and then he’ll most likely sit out the game,” Cabot wrote.

The first-team reps in practice have been split fairly evenly among the healthy quarterbacks — Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders — and it’s possible Pickett’s injury put him behind in the bid to win the job.

All four quarterbacks may get playing time in the regular season, which has been an unfortunate trend for the Browns after starting four quarterbacks last season and five the year before.

While Flacco or Pickett could be traded if either is not QB1, rookies Gabriel and Sanders need reps at some point to prove whether or not they factor into the team’s long-term plan.

Hopefully, Pickett gets back on the practice field and competes with the other QBs.

