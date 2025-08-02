Browns Nation

Saturday, August 2, 2025
Insider Shuts Down Wild Shedeur Sanders Theory

Justin Hussong
Insider Shuts Down Wild Shedeur Sanders Theory
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders is currently fourth on the Cleveland Browns’ depth chart after his seismic fall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he has checked all the boxes on the field so far and is in the mix to be their starting quarterback.

There are a lot of narratives developing around Sanders because of the amount of hype he brought to Cleveland, but one insider can’t believe one that has gained traction.

Jason Lloyd recently shut down the notion that the Browns drafted Sanders to intentionally tank his career and pushed back on the idea that they don’t want him to succeed, via the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

“They made the decision to move up to get him, not because they are trying to tank this poor kid’s career, but because they have a job open at quarterback,” Lloyd said.

Narratives like this shouldn’t be taken seriously, as anyone running with this type of storyline is only seeking some sort of reaction.

What would the Browns gain by completely wasting a fifth-round pick and generating excessive amounts of negative coverage media by sabotaging a rookie quarterback?

What kind of message would that send to the rest of the team or players around the NFL?

The Browns would struggle to ever sign a free agent, so the idea that this is even a possibility is off base on many levels.

This is a byproduct of people getting bored and restless as they wait for the 2025 NFL season to begin.

Fortunately, it is right around the corner, so there won’t be as much time for narratives like this one.

