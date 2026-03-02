Insider Reveals Browns’ Potential Next Trade In Offseason

With the NFL offseason player market not even officially open yet, the Cleveland Browns have already made a trade to address a significant position of need. Now, they might be looking to make another one.

After acquiring offensive lineman Tytus Howard from the Houston Texans, Cleveland could look to address a more glaring area by adding a quarterback. With Anthony Richardson reportedly requesting a trade away from the Indianapolis Colts, he could be of interest to the Browns.

Insider Zac Jackson believes that should be the case, as he revealed the Browns’ potential next trade this offseason may involve Richardson.

“I feel like the next trade has to be for Anthony Richardson. I feel pretty strongly about that. That makes perfect sense with the open competition. He’s got upside. He can compete with Shedeur Sanders for the starting job. I think he’s going to be the No. 1 target,” Jackson said.

New head coach Todd Monken recently said there will be an open competition for the Browns’ starting quarterback job this preseason. The current contenders would be Sanders, who ended this past season with the job; Deshaun Watson, who is coming off back-to-back season-ending injuries; and Dillon Gabriel, who is thought to be more suited as a backup.

So, adding Richardson could make a lot of sense, especially considering his trade value is likely at its lowest point. He lost his job to Daniel Jones, he has been plagued by injuries over his first three NFL seasons, and the Colts now have less leverage in the situation thanks to his trade request.

Though he and Sanders struggle in the same areas, namely completion percentage and interceptions, there is no arguing that Richardson is clearly the more athletic QB of the two. His arm strength is outstanding, and at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, he can be an intimidating runner.

Monken had considerable success with dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson while he was the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens for the past three seasons. Though Richardson has not produced anything close to the results that Jackson has in winning two NFL MVP awards, he is actually a few months younger than Sanders, so perhaps Monken can unlock the potential that made the 23-year-old the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Depending on the asking price, this trade could be the kind of low-risk, high-reward deal that changes the trajectory of the franchise.

