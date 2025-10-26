Insider Reveals Browns’ Trade Deadline Plans With David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns have some things to address before the offseason.

David Njoku’s contract situation has been a big talking point for months, even dating back to last season.

With that in mind, team insider Mary Kay Cabot wanted to clear the air and set the record straight about the Browns’ plans with him.

He’s likely not going anywhere, but the Browns will listen if they get calls.

“The Browns have no intentions of trading Njoku before the deadline Nov. 4, even though his contract is up after the season. The Browns will probably extend Njoku before his contract is up in March, or let him test the market to help set his price. It seems to me that Njoku wants to finish his career here and that the Browns would like to have him back. He’s key for them in the receiving and blocking games, and still one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Having said that, if a team makes the Browns an offer, they’ll listen,” Cabot wrote.

Njoku and his agent have been in talks with the Browns about a contract extension for months now, and while there haven’t been any updates about the situation, the expectation has always been that they will be able to get a deal done.

Nevertheless, with rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. looking like a superstar in the making, some have wondered whether the Browns will change their stance on the veteran.

Of course, there’s a big case to be made for trading Njoku.

He’s aging, has had some issues with injuries, and is on an expiring deal, so there’s no actual guarantee that he would return.

That being said, he’s been vocal about his desire to stay with the team, so they might want to take his word for it.

Njoku has been one of the few reliable pass catchers on the team for years now.

Re-signing Njoku would be great for Fannin Jr. to have a veteran to lean on.

NEXT:

Browns Could Have Interest In Promising QB Prospect