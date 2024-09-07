Insider Reveals Browns Work Out Former Two-Time Super Bowl Champion

The Cleveland Browns recently waived wide receiver David Bell, the team’s 2022 third-round pick.

Bell’s absence leaves a spot open on the Browns’ 53-man roster, allowing Cleveland to fill the vacancy with a position of need.

Is another wide receiver – a former two-time Super Bowl champion – a player of interest?

NFL insider Field Yates confirmed that potential on Friday.

Yates posted on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that the Browns worked out free agent wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Friday.

Toney is a former 2021 first-round draft pick for the New York Giants.

New York played Toney in 10 games during his rookie season – his best year statistically in the NFL – as he made 39 receptions for 420 yards in 2021.

The Giants kept Toney for part of the 2022 season before orchestrating a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for his services.

Toney played in seven games with the Chiefs during the 2022 regular season, the first of the two consecutive Super Bowl wins.

He played in 13 regular season games in 2023, finishing the slate with 169 receiving yards on 27 receptions with a touchdown.

Kansas City released Toney in August during the team’s roster cutdown, making him a free agent last week.

The 25-year-old receiver has also been a rushing threat with his speed as he has recorded 119 rushing yards and one touchdown off 21 carries.

Currently, the Browns have five wide receivers on their roster after Bell’s dismissal.

The wide receiver is led by five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper while also featuring Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Elijah Moore, and Jamari Thrash.

