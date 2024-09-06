Insider Reveals Browns Worked Out 9 Players Thursday

On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns made a surprising move by waiving wide receiver David Bell, the franchise’s 2022 third-round draft pick.

The team’s decision to cut Bell opened up a roster spot for the Browns, which the team quickly filled later in the afternoon.

According to an insider, the Browns worked out seven defensive players and nine total players ahead of Sunday’s season-opening contest against Dallas.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson revealed the news on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – as he named Gottlieb Ayedze, Joshuah Bledsoe, Nelson Ceaser, Andrew Coker, D’Shawn Jamison, Ty Shelby, Luiji Vilain, Damarion Williams, and A.J. Woods as players Cleveland hosted for a tryout.

#Browns worked out Gottlieb Ayedze, Joshuah Bledsoe, Nelson Ceaser, Andrew Coker, D'Shawn Jamison, Ty Shelby, Luiji Vilain, Damarion Williams, A.J. Woods — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 5, 2024

Coker and Ayedze are rookie offensive linemen who were waived by the Raiders and Eagles, respectively, during the NFL’s 90-man roster cutdown in late August.

Caesar, Shelby, and Vilain are defensive edge rushers.

While Caesar is a rookie, both Shelby and Vilain made NFL rosters last year and played in one game each.

Cleveland also had cornerbacks Jamison, Woods, and Williams in attendance at the workout along with Bledsoe, an athlete who played the safety position for four games the past two seasons in New England.

Woods is a rookie while both Jamison and Williams have played more than a dozen games in the NFL over the past two seasons.

The Browns’ invitees appear to point toward either help in the trenches – a position Cleveland GM Andrew Berry places a premium on – or help on special teams as none of the team’s defensive backfield athletes have appeared on the team’s injury report.

NEXT:

Browns Make Surprising Move Ahead Of Season Opener