Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA.

Thursday, September 11, 2025
Insider Reveals Chances That Quinshon Judkins Plays Against Ravens

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Insider Reveals Chances That Quinshon Judkins Plays Against Ravens
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face a pivotal Week 2 divisional clash with the Baltimore Ravens following their season-opening loss.

The team’s rushing attack struggled to find consistency in the opener, making the potential return of second-round rookie Quinshon Judkins a storyline worth monitoring as Sunday approaches.

Judkins has yet to see game action this season after missing training camp and preseason activities.

Browns insider Tony Grossi recently addressed Judkins’ availability during an ESPN Cleveland appearance, providing insight into the rookie’s status ahead of the Ravens matchup.

“I think there’s close to a 50 percent chance he will play, but I’m pretty sure he won’t carry a heavy load if he does play,” Grossi said.

The Browns’ ground game in their opener leaned on rookie Dylan Sampson, who caught eight passes for 64 yards while adding 29 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Veteran Jerome Ford struggled to generate production, and Raheim Sanders served as the short-yardage option with the team’s lone rushing touchdown.

The organization drafted Judkins as Nick Chubb’s eventual successor, with plans for him to pair with Sampson as the long-term backfield foundation.

Cleveland expects to integrate Judkins gradually if he becomes available.

The team will likely split carries among multiple backs rather than thrust him into a featured role immediately.

The Browns need to assess his readiness while managing expectations for his early impact on their offensive plans.

Browns Nation