Insider Reveals Chances That Quinshon Judkins Plays In Week 1

The Cleveland Browns need Quinshon Judkins on the field.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case so far.

The running back has yet to sign his rookie contract, and with Week 1 approaching, the clock is ticking.

That’s why insider Tony Grossi believes there’s no chance that Judkins is going to play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi revealed that the NFLPA is trying to negotiate a reduced suspension for Judkins.

“I think zero chance of [Quinshon Judkins playing Sunday]. I do think he’s going to be suspended. Otherwise, this case would’ve been done with by now,” Grossi said.

Judkins is under NFL investigation for a domestic violence arrest from this offseason, and while the league’s personal conduct policy establishes that he could be suspended for multiple games, Grossi said it’s likely to land at 2-4 games.

The Browns took Judkins at No. 36 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, hoping that he’d be their workhorse running back and fill the void created when Nick Chubb left as a free agent.

Not having Judkins is a blow to those plans, and he might not make much of an impact in his first season.

In the meantime, incumbent veteran Jerome Ford will continue to handle RB1 duties, with rookie fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson also getting some touches.

Judkins is extremely talented and looks like the type of player who could anchor any running game.

Hopefully, he will stay focused on what’s important, and this will be the last time he’s forced to watch from the sidelines because of incidents off the field.

