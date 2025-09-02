Myles Garrett Predicted To Win Notable NFL Award

The Cleveland Browns’ defense didn’t live up to expectations last season.

However, Myles Garrett continued to be as dominant as he’s always been.

That’s why, after failing to repeat as Defensive Player of the Year, people around the NFL believe he’s going to get it right back this season.

In a survey conducted by Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the defensive end was the clear-cut favorite to win the award, earning 17 of 30 votes.

“Garrett ran away with this category for the second consecutive year, even strengthening his perch after drawing 13 of 26 votes in 2024. What’s more, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year slipped to third in that voting last season, but he still stood out this summer in voters’ minds,” Howe wrote.

Few players face as many double teams as Garrett does, and opposing linemen often get away with holding and other penalties.

Even so, the pass rusher keeps going, dominating in the trenches and posting big numbers.

Garrett signed a record-breaking contract extension to stay with the Browns, but those negotiations were far from smooth.

He requested a trade and went on a media tour to discuss his desire to win and pursue a championship while he was still in his prime.

That rubbed some people in Cleveland the wrong way, especially after hearing him say all that and then seeing him skip voluntary workouts.

Then, he was tangled up in more controversy for yet another speeding ticket.

Some people feel that Garrett needs to earn back the love and confidence of the fans, and he needs to prove that he deserves the money he’s about to receive.

But even though his leadership has been a subject of debate, his production has never been anything short of spectacular, and that’s unlikely to change in 2025.

