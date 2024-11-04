Insider Reveals Details Of Browns, Lions Trade Talks

The NFL trade deadline is Tues. Nov. 5, with many teams around the league willing to wheel and deal, whether they are buyers or sellers, heading into the second half of the 2024 NFL regular season.

One team that has seemingly come to terms with the 2024 campaign being a lost cause regarding competing for a playoff spot in the AFC is the Cleveland Browns, who are sitting at 2-7 after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.

With the Browns heading in the wrong direction and needing to start thinking about next season and the foreseeable future beyond that, Cleveland could be sellers heading toward tomorrow’s trade deadline.

The Browns have been getting calls about defensive end Za’Darius Smith, whom the team appears willing to trade, with the Detroit Lions, who lost Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury recently, potentially ready to make a deal.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated claims the Lions would be willing to send a fourth-round pick to Cleveland for Smith.

“Detroit and Cleveland have had talks around Smith. It sounds like the price would be around a fourth-rounder, which could set the market at the position,” Breer said.

With the Browns potentially being sellers at the deadline and the Lions preparing for a potential run to the Super Bowl, this could very well be a trade that comes to fruition for the deadline on Tuesday.

It’ll be interesting to see if this move gets made and if the Browns are willing to make other deals before the buzzer sounds on the trade deadline.

