Rodney McLeod Sends A Clear Message About Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have multiple personnel decisions to make after their 2-7 start to the 2024 NFL season.

Cleveland’s biggest issues lie in who will be the starting quarterback heading into the 2025 regular season, especially after veteran Jameis Winston struggled mightily in his second outing.

Another issue the team will have to address is their depth in the defensive backfield, especially should the Browns decide to make a trade before the NFL deadline tomorrow.

Yet that’s not the reason Cleveland will need to replace safety Rodney McLeod.

Entering the year, the veteran safety revealed he would retire after this season – his 13th year in the league.

The 34-year-old could be a valuable commodity for the Browns on the trade market as he’s shown his resilience this season.

Trading him would be against his wishes, however.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared McLeod’s comments on X as he made his thoughts clear about a potential trade during his last NFL season.

“I’m riding with this team,” McLeod said, adding, “I’m in the boat. I’m not looking to escape.”

Cabot shared that McLeod wants to retire with the organization instead of attempting to acclimate to a new group with so few remaining contests in his career.

McLeod is in his second season with the Browns, the fourth franchise he’s played for in his NFL career.

The safety has made 145 starts in the 175 games he’s played, recording 745 tackles and 18 interceptions as a professional athlete.

McLeod won a Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles during his six-year stint with the organization.

He’s also scored two touchdowns this season for the Browns.

