Insider Reveals Her Thoughts On Browns Sticking With Deshaun Watson

For weeks, the discussion around the Browns’ poor offensive performance has centered around the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Rightfully so in some instances.

Cleveland has struggled to put together a functional offense this season, scoring less than 20 points in every game and finishing Sunday with a league-worst average of 240.2 yards per game.

That struggle was apparent again today in Philadelphia as the Browns were held out of the end zone during a 20-16 loss.

Despite the struggles of the offense today, Watson was not the culprit according to insider Mary Kay Cabot.

Cabot suggested in a YouTube short after the game that Watson should remain the quarterback for the Browns to see where he can lead them, news that comes much to the chagrin of the Browns fans her social media posts are viewed.

“I actually think this is the right decision,” “I know a lot of fans will not agree with me on that, but I think they need to ride this out.”

Cabot pointed to Watson’s strong performance in the second half, a 30-minute window where the quarterback completed 11 of his 12 passes for 122 yards.

These types of flashes are the reason Cabot believes the Browns should continue riding with Watson in the near future.

“Do they need to go in another direction, or can he play some functional football for them,” Cabot asked, surmising that “They need to stick with him to find out.”

Cleveland fans will get a chance to see this team in action next week when the Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals inside Huntington Bank Field.

NEXT:

4 Browns Injured Against Eagles On Sunday