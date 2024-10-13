4 Browns Injured Against Eagles On Sunday

If not for bad luck, the Cleveland Browns would have no luck at all.

After getting several players back onto the practice field over the past two weeks, the team will now have to deal with several other injuries after their contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Cleveland had four players injured during the game, adding to the list for the most banged-up team in the NFL.

The most significant injury came on the Browns’ third offensive play of the game as backup center Nick Harris went down and was carted off the field due to an ankle injury.

After the game, analyst Kelsey Russo shared that Harris suffered a fractured fibula and will require surgery to repair it.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Nick Harris (fractured fibula) will require surgery. MJ Emerson and Elijah Moore both have rib injuries — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) October 13, 2024

Harris was in the game as starting center Ethan Pocic missed the contest due to an injury as well.

Cleveland used guard Michael Dunn in Harris’ place today for the remainder of the contest.

Kelso also shared that cornerback Martin “M.J.” Emerson and wide receiver Elijah Moore both suffered rib injuries against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Both players left the game with those respective injuries, preventing them from finishing the game.

Finally, running back Jerome Ford was also ruled out of the game after he suffered a hamstring injury early in the contest.

Pro Football Talk shared that Ford was downgraded to out before the contest wrapped up on Sunday.

Jerome Ford, Dallas Goedert downgraded to out. https://t.co/GBfhe8oNV7 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 13, 2024

Cleveland will return home next week to face the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals, the first time the Browns will play against a divisional rival this season.

