Mel Kiper Jr. Believes Browns Could Make Big Draft Move

The 2025 NFL Draft is just days away, and the Cleveland Browns are one of the most talked about teams of the entire event, given the fact that they have ten overall picks, including the No. 2 overall pick.

For a team with so many needs, including a glaring lack of a long-term solution at quarterback, the Browns are one of the most unpredictable teams heading into this draft, and noted draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. believes Cleveland could have a big move up its sleeve.

In a Monday morning appearance on Up & Adams, Kay Adams asked Kiper if there was a world where the Browns could potentially land both Colorado prospects in Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, and Kiper didn’t rule it out, citing the time the Baltimore Ravens passed on Lamar Jackson before trading back up into the end of the first round to take him with their second first-round pick.

“It wasn’t that long ago when the Ravens took Hayden Hurst, the tight end out of South Carolina, not that long before they ended up trading back in to get Lamar Jackson.”

Can the Browns land Travis Hunter AND Shedeur? Listen to Mel Kiper here.. really listen. @MelKiperESPN pic.twitter.com/FBt8gFtPZk — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) April 21, 2025

Kiper stressed that if the Ravens loved Lamar Jackson, they would have taken him over Hayden Hurst, so a lot of this depends on how the draft unfolds and if the Browns eventually decide that it makes sense to go get Sanders if he keeps falling down the board.

Sanders was heavily in the mix to be the No. 2 or 3 pick in this draft, but recent mocks and evaluations suggest that he could fall to the New Orleans Saints at No. 9, or possibly even further down the board into the 20s or 30s at the end of Round 1.

The Browns are a safe bet to take a QB at some point in this draft, and everyone will be watching to see if they are the ones to make a big move up the board for Sanders, or possibly Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe, but only after taking Hunter or Abdul Carter at No. 2.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Interesting Draft Rumor About Browns' No. 33 Pick