Insider Reveals His Grade For Browns Hiring Todd Monken

The hiring of Todd Monken as the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns was a shock to many, and there are still numerous fans who feel he may not be what the team needs right now. However, some people are adjusting to the idea of Monken leading the Browns and are looking for promising bright spots in his resume.

Like many others, Tony Grossi was surprised when the Browns selected Monken, but he’s been sitting on it and has come to terms with it. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, he gave the Browns a “C” grade for the hiring, which obviously isn’t great.

But he did list the reasons why he has some optimism about Monken.

“My grade has probably improved since the shock has worn off. My grade is probably a ‘C’ right now,” Grossi said.

He went on to say that Monken is an “accomplished offensive coach” who is “demanding” and “holds players accountable.” Perhaps more importantly, he is someone who speaks his mind and will push back against the powers that be in Cleveland.

“He will challenge Andrew Berry a lot more than Kevin Stefanski did when it comes to quarterbacks and other offensive personnel,” Grossi concluded.

On paper, all of those features about Monken sound like major positives. They are the sort of attributes that a head coach for the Browns needs, especially when it comes to their lacking offense.

If Monken really does hold his players accountable and can find ways to improve Cleveland’s offense, his impact might be felt right away. The team desperately needs a stronger offensive identity, and Monken could be key to finding it.

But many things could work against him, including the tricky situation with Jim Schwartz. If the Browns lose Schwartz, their defense could start to suffer, which is the last thing they need.

Grossi claimed that Monken will be the sort of coach who will go toe-to-toe with GM Andrew Berry, but will he do the same with owner Jimmy Haslam? If he is adamant about guiding the team and instilling a new chemistry and culture, he will have to challenge the way things have been done in Cleveland. How much pushback and resistance is he willing to tolerate?

A “C” isn’t a fantastic grade, but Monken has a chance to show everyone, including Grossi, that he’s the right man for the job at this very pivotal moment.

