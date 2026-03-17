Insider Reveals His Pick For Browns At No. 24

There is no doubt that the Cleveland Browns No. 6 pick in the upcoming draft is drawing the most attention, but the team’s No. 24 selection is also starting to generate plenty of discussion. And just like with the earlier pick, there is still considerable uncertainty about which direction the team might go.

Longtime Browns insider Tony Grossi recently added to the debate with his projection for the No. 24 pick. Grossi surprised some observers by selecting Omar Cooper Jr. over Denzel Boston of the Washington Huskies.

In Grossi’s view, the decision between the two receivers would likely be very close. Both prospects bring intriguing skill sets and could address the Browns’ need for more playmakers on offense. Still, Grossi ultimately leaned toward Cooper, believing his overall profile might give him a slight edge.

“I would have a tough call here. I love Boston…but Cooper would fit the bill. I’d be okay with that,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi takes WR Omar Cooper Jr. at pick no. 24 for the Browns. Would you like that pick? https://t.co/hT6ulAZNJH pic.twitter.com/PxZdxvyJKT — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 16, 2026

As Grossi pointed out, Denzel Boston is an appealing option as well, and the Browns would likely be satisfied with either prospect. However, the team will ultimately have to choose just one player if both happen to be available.

The concerns surrounding Omar Cooper Jr. are relatively minor. Some evaluators have noted his smaller size (6’0) in comparison to other wide receiver prospects, but his explosiveness and reliable hands help compensate for that. Despite not being the biggest receiver on the field, he plays with confidence and physicality that allow him to compete against larger defenders.

Cooper’s speed, production, and championship pedigree have helped elevate his draft profile. He also developed strong chemistry with quarterback Fernando Mendoza, which played a major role in Indiana’s championship run. Those factors have made him one of the most talked-about wide receivers in this draft class.

That growing buzz also raises an important question for the Browns: will Cooper even still be available at No. 24?

There is a realistic chance he could come off the board earlier in the first round. Because of that, the Browns will likely enter draft night with several contingency plans. Boston remains one of those possibilities if Cooper is already gone.

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Analyst Reveals His Preferred Choice For Browns' No. 6 Draft Pick