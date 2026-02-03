Browns Are Being Connected To A Big Draft Name

It’s virtually no secret that the Cleveland Browns will be trying to select a wide receiver and an offensive lineman with their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. They may have preferred taking a quarterback instead of either of those positions, but it looks like it won’t work out that way.

Armed with the No. 6 and No. 24 overall selections, the Browns will have plenty of options to satisfy their other two most glaring needs, as the draft looks to be deep at both receiver and tackle. Which pick the Browns use on what position will, of course, be determined by who’s still on the board when they come up.

In the latest mock draft by ESPN, the Browns are projected to land a “true WR1” prospect at No. 24, Denzel Boston from the University of Washington.

“Boston is a massive wide receiver prospect at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds with an excellent ability to win at the catch point. If the Browns decide to roll with Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, they’d be comforted by the fact that Boston’s size and great play speed — plus his 20 touchdowns the past two seasons — help him win on the outside of the formation. He projects as a true WR1,” Matt Miller wrote.

Denzel Boston || WR || Washington Currently my WR4 but in the same tier as Carnell Tate, I see shades of Tetairoa McMillan and Rome Odunze (return skills, not just the uni) pic.twitter.com/sqM4Eed3DK — FantasyNerdBoi (@NerdBoiTakes) January 16, 2026

Boston put together back-to-back excellent seasons for Washington. This year, he had 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns, following a 2024 campaign when he made 63 catches for 834 yards and nine TDs. That level of consistency is impressive, especially as it came with different starting quarterbacks.

In this particular mock, at No. 6 overall, the Browns pass on Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to select Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano. That then leads to the need for a receiver at No. 24, which Boston satisfies.

Interestingly, Tyson falls to No. 14, where he is selected by the Baltimore Ravens. So there is always the possibility that the Browns can use their draft capital to trade up if they prefer him over the other receiving prospects.

Under new head coach Todd Monken, it’s possible the Browns will look elsewhere in the first round. However, the offensive line may need a complete rebuild based on expected departures either by retirement or as free agents, and the wide receiver group is lacking a true No. 1.

So, perhaps the Browns will stick to the perceived plan and give Monken what he needs for his offense to really take off in his first season.

